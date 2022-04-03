Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 596.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $37.49 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.