Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

CALA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 5,160,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

