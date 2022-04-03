Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.
CALA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 5,160,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
