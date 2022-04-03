Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLMT. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

