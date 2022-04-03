Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Camden National stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Camden National has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

