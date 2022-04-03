Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

