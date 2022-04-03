Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,471. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

