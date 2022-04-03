Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 245,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 381,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
CANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.83.
About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
