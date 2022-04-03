Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 245,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 381,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

CANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) by 351.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

