Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.05.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$78.89 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$36.23 and a 12-month high of C$80.13. The stock has a market cap of C$91.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,003,136.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,394 shares of company stock worth $15,522,384.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

