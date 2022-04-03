Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $93.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.13.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

