Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.76.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.07. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

