Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $72.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capri by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $103,411,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.