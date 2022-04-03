CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 673,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after buying an additional 105,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,818,000 after buying an additional 306,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 628,080 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

