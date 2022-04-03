Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given New C$302.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.04. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

