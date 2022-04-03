Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CUK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 2,585,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.