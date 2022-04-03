Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.98 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Carry has a total market cap of $102.98 million and approximately $24.22 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00085970 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010660 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

