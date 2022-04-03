Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.70.

CASY opened at $198.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 17.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

