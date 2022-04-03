CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

