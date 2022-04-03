Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.38.
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
About Catalent (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
