Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

