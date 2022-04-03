Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 545,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of CBIO opened at $0.66 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

