Cato (NYSE:CATO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CATO stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Cato has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $321.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $176.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cato by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cato by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cato Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

