CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
NYSE CBZ opened at $42.15 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.
In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.
CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
