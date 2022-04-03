CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $42.15 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock worth $936,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

