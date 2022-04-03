CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $162.47 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

