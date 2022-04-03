Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Releases Earnings Results

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CELU stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.88. 188,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

