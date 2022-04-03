CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 284,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,790,510 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Get CEMIG alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.