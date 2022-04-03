Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 678,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,698,755 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $8.07.
CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
