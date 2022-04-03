Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 678,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 9,698,755 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $8.07.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

