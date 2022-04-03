Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $831,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,804. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cerus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 302,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,445,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 786,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.