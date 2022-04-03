CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €126.00 by Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €126.00 ($138.46) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CWC stock opened at €93.10 ($102.31) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €90.00 ($98.90) and a 1-year high of €138.40 ($152.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $674.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

