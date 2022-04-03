Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%.

Shares of NYSE CHRA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

