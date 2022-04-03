Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Wallbox in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WBX opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

