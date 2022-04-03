Charles Liang Sells 39,612 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

