Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.