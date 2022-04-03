Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $4.01. Cheniere Energy posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $13.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $142.09 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

