Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Shares of CVX opened at $164.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.