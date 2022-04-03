Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Issues Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,411. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.