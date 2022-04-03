Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.08.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.