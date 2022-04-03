CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:CIX opened at C$19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.46. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.13.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

