Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Citigroup has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NYSE C opened at $52.33 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 692,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 195,120 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

