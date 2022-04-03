Citigroup Lowers Experian (LON:EXPN) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 3,146 ($41.21) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.71) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.12) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,206.57 ($42.00).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,911 ($38.13) on Wednesday. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,511 ($32.89) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($48.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,954.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,215.81.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

