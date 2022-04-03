ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $34.31 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
