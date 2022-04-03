Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of CLFD opened at $67.01 on Thursday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

