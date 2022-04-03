CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.46 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

