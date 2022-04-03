Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.