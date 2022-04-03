Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.81 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 332.04%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,920 shares of company stock worth $184,346. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.