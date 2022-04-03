Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGTX) Lock-Up Period To End on April 6th

Cognition Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Cognition Therapeutics had issued 3,768,116 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $45,217,392 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Cognition Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

