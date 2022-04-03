Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE UTF opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.