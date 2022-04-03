Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
NYSE UTF opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $29.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
