Colfax Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th (NYSE:CFX)

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.
NYSE:CFX opened at $40.59 on Friday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colfax (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
