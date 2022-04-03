Colfax Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 5th (NYSE:CFX)

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:CFX opened at $40.59 on Friday. Colfax has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,590,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.