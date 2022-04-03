Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $76.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

