Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

