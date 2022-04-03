Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.