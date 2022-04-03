Comparing Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $19.00 million 9.23 -$30.67 million N/A N/A Kopin $45.67 million 4.87 -$13.43 million ($0.15) -16.07

Kopin has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of -1.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kopin beats Ebang International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebang International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services. In addition, the company engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fiber optical telecommunication products, including PDH fiber optical multiplexers, E+E fiber optical multiplexers, 1+1 dual fiber interface back-up fiber optical multiplexers, voice fiber optical multiplexers, date video fiber optical multiplexers, fiber modems, protocol converters, optical fiber transceivers, timeslot multiplexers, PAS repeaters, and others, as well as transmission network and converged communication products. Further, it offers enterprise convergent terminal products, including gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company offers Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand. It serves blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. Ebang International Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

